Last day to register for Midwest Agricultural Export Summit

As noted in my e-mail box, today is the last day to register for the 2023 Midwest Ag Export Summit, with the following speakers:
2023 SPEAKERS
- The Honorable Michelle Bekkering, National Engagement Director, U.S. Global Leadership Coalition
- The Honorable Gary Black, Managing Partner, On Point Strategies
- Brian J. Cavanaugh, Senior Vice President, American Global Strategies
- The Honorable Norm Coleman former U.S. Senator, Minnesota
- Ambassador Gregg Doud, Chief Economist, Aimpoint Research and former Chief Agricultural Negotiator, USTR
- Karim Gamal, Director, Trade and Commercial Office, Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
- The Honorable Dan Glickman, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
- The Honorable Dusty Johnson, U.S. Representative, South Dakota
- Luke Lindberg, President & CEO, South Dakota Trade
- The Honorable Ted McKinney, CEO, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
- The Honorable Linda McMahon, 25th Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
- The Honorable Mike Naig, Secretary, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship
- The Honorable Thom Petersen, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Agriculture
- The Honorable Kimberly Reed, former Chairman and CEO, Export-Import Bank of the United States
- The Honorable Hunter Roberts, Secretary, South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources
- Rose Sager, Trade Representative, Kingdom of Bahrain
- David Thomas, Senior Vice President, U.S.-China Business Council
- The Honorable John Thune, U.S. Senator, South Dakota
- Ambassador Kip Tom, former U.S. Ambassador, UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture
- The Honorable Sherry Vinton, Director, Nebraska Department of Agriculture
- Colin Woodall. CEO, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
- The Honorable Steve Yates, Chair, China Policy Initiative, America First Policy Institute
You can find out more and register at the Ag Expo’s website here.