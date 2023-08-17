Last day to register for Midwest Agricultural Export Summit

As noted in my e-mail box, today is the last day to register for the 2023 Midwest Ag Export Summit, with the following speakers:

2023 SPEAKERS

  • The Honorable Michelle Bekkering, National Engagement Director, U.S. Global Leadership Coalition
  • The Honorable Gary Black, Managing Partner, On Point Strategies
  • Brian J. Cavanaugh, Senior Vice President, American Global Strategies
  • The Honorable Norm Coleman former U.S. Senator, Minnesota
  • Ambassador Gregg Doud, Chief Economist, Aimpoint Research and former Chief Agricultural Negotiator, USTR
  • Karim Gamal, Director, Trade and Commercial Office, Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
  • The Honorable Dan Glickman, former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
  • The Honorable Dusty Johnson, U.S. Representative, South Dakota
  • Luke Lindberg, President & CEO, South Dakota Trade
  • The Honorable Ted McKinney, CEO, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
  • The Honorable Linda McMahon, 25th Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
  • The Honorable Mike Naig, Secretary, Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship
  • The Honorable Thom Petersen, Commissioner, Minnesota Department of Agriculture
  • The Honorable Kimberly Reed, former Chairman and CEO, Export-Import Bank of the United States
  • The Honorable Hunter Roberts, Secretary, South Dakota Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources
  • Rose Sager, Trade Representative, Kingdom of Bahrain
  • David Thomas, Senior Vice President, U.S.-China Business Council
  • The Honorable John Thune, U.S. Senator, South Dakota
  • Ambassador Kip Tom, former U.S. Ambassador, UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture
  • The Honorable Sherry Vinton, Director, Nebraska Department of Agriculture
  • Colin Woodall. CEO, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
  • The Honorable Steve Yates, Chair, China Policy Initiative, America First Policy Institute

