KELOland is reporting that following today’s press conference with Attorney General Marty Jackley announcing the status of the Castleberry investigation over her business’ receipt of state monies, Senator Castleberry has announced her resignation from the South Dakota State Senate:
Minutes after the news conference ended, Castleberry, who represents District 35 in eastern Rapid City, announced her resignation.
“I formally resign from my position in the South Dakota Senate,” Castleberry said in an emailed statement. “I was humbled to be appointed and honored to be elected. Thank you for the opportunity to serve the people of the state of South Dakota.”
She said she is “glad speculation from other state departments and the executive branch regarding my ethics and intentions can be laid to rest.”
I think the Senator as attested to by the AG has been an open book and cooperated fully, but unfortunately with the wild west of COVID funds, had received advice that didn’t prove true, and made an honest mistake.
One thought on “Senator Jessica Castleberry announces resignation from State Senate”
How many other legislators took money? Although not that much, but at any amount, they should also be reprimanded. Also maybe while they are at it, they should be checking out legislators who have contracts with state funded agencies and also who are on county commissions.