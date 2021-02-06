Lederman re-elected as Chair of SDGOP

South Dakota Republican Party chairman Dan Lederman, Vice Chair Linda Rausch, Secretary Marilyn Oakes, and Treasurer Justin Bell were all re-elected on a unanimous ballot this morning at the SDGOP biennial party elections held today in Pierre.

With nearly 100 of the party faithful participating in person or over zoom, the party quickly disposed of the election formalities, and moved into reorganizing their regional leaders for participation in the party’s executive board.