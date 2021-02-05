Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: The Sad Story of Keystone

The Sad Story of Keystone
By: Governor Kristi Noem
It may seem cliché, but energy independence is a matter of national security. The United States is a net exporter of energy, which means that we can guarantee our ability to provide for our own energy needs, no matter what situation that the world may throw at us.
With that in mind, I was terribly disheartened to hear that President Biden cancelled the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which would have helped secure America’s energy independence for years to come.
This issue strikes close to home for us here in South Dakota. Last year, TC Energy – the company building the pipeline – estimated that the project would bring 3,500 jobs to our state. Many of those jobs were already in place, as crews were laying the groundwork for the eventual pipeline itself.
But the impact to the South Dakota economy extends far beyond the direct pipeline jobs. Local businesses – hotels, gas stations, restaurants, and more – benefited from the business brought by these workers.
One such business was the Stroppel Hotel and Mineral Springs in Midland. Laurie Cox, the owner of that business, has said that the Keystone workers who stayed at her hotel for months have become like family. She says that she and other local business owners “responded to a need that was in the community” when they invested and grew these small businesses. And now, it doesn’t appear that those investments will pay off for her or her neighbors.
But the impact of this decision goes beyond even the communities directly next to the proposed pipeline route. The pipeline would have helped every family in South Dakota because it would have saved them money on gas for their car, or their gas bill at home. Instead, citizens across South Dakota – and Americans nationwide – should expect to see their gas prices increase in the months and years to come as a result of the Biden administrations actions on oil and gas policy.
We all remember the days when gas was three dollars-per-gallon or higher. Thankfully, that hasn’t happened since 2014. But it appears that we can expect far higher gas prices in the very near future.
Cancelling the pipeline is the wrong policy on national security. It’s the wrong policy on jobs. But it’s also the wrong policy on the environment.
Opponents of Keystone claim that they’re supporting the environment. But the pipeline would have made it safer to transport oil from an environmental standpoint. The alternative is to transport it by truck or train – far riskier methods of transit. And the pipeline itself would have been Net-Zero emissions from the day it began operations, according to TC Energy.
Congressman Dusty Johnson is taking the lead on legislation that would get the Keystone XL pipeline reauthorized, and he has my support in this endeavor. We’ll continue to fight to defend South Dakota communities from federal overreach. And I promise to work every day to help South Dakota small business owners like Laurie Cox.
3 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: The Sad Story of Keystone”
What to unpack in this trash. One anecdotal story about a hotelier making an imprudent business decision is proof dispositive of the egregious hardships that we all face from no Keystone XL. Where were you when Bigstone 2 cratered? At least that project actually guaranteed a long term positive growth opportunity for South Dakota. You were pretty quiet on that. Second, didn’t you bail out the Midland hotel with the stimulus grants? Heck, you even gave several hundred thousand to a hotel con artist that didn’t pay their taxes. Finally, throwing down the government overreach card? Really? Must have forgotten how you did not help South Dakota landowners from being steamrolled by a Canuck company wielding eminent domain; a power given to it by the U.S. feds. If you are going to scold, belittle, and go ethos freak on us, make sure you have your story straight. One final thought….what made you think the pipe workers would even stay there? Boutique hoteliery and pipeline field workers do not usually intersect.
Well said sir.
Nonymouse,
I traveled throughout western portion of South Dakota for work over the past spring and summer and met with many of these hard-working business owners. They were all excited about the Keystone XL, yet cautious. I can tell you from first-hand experience that their business decisions were based on the fact that the Keystone XL had been approved and TC Energy was moving forward with the project, period. Your statement that it was imprudent to make a decision based on this fact, is totally off-center and reeks of your lack of understanding. Also, comparing Keystone XL to the Bigstone 2 is ridiculous since these are two distinctly different projects, several decades apart.
In addition, based on your statement that you have no information in regard to TC Energy and its work over several years to obtain land for this project. I know that TC Energy paid market value or more for much, if not all, of their land purchases/leases and that eminent domain may have only been used on one or two occasions at the very most in South Dakota. Bottom line,
Lastly, it would be interesting to know whether you believe a pipeline is safer than by truck or by train. Also, I hope you and all of the other naysayers drive an electric car. Then at least you could stand on a bit of principle regarding your arguments.
Overall, the Midland hotelier is but one example of many western South Dakota businesses who were gearing up for this amazing project. I for one am for energy independence and a continued partnership with our Canadian friends while enhancing our research and development efforts for alternative energy sources. Our new President, along with his arrogant and hypocritical “Climate Czar”, thinks we can do it cold turkey (switching over to alternative energy now), but these things take time. I’m not ready, nor can afford, $3-$4 a gallon gas and a doubling of my heating bill at home and I don’t think you are either.