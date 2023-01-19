Looks like the first Convention of States measure is in calling for a convention to amend the US Constitution.

Referring back to the Convention of States group that vowed to spend millions in South Dakota this next election to beat incumbents, I notice a bill has been introduced calling for a convention of states to amend the constitution..

House Joint Resolution 5002: Applying to the United States Congress under Article V of the United States Constitution to call for a convention for proposing an amendment establishing congressional term limits.

Read that here.

We’ll see how far that goes in the Senate.