It’s going to get worse before it gets better, isn’t it?
In the latest goofy measure coming from the 2024 South Dakota Legislature, State Representative Garcia of Watertown thinks that people should actually be able to tell doctors that they don’t want the blood of someone who’s been vaccinated during medical procedures.
And put forth her intention to make it the law of the land.
Representative Garcia wants to denote people who have received the Covid vaccine are somehow unclean and walking around like they have a blood transmissible ailment? And she wants to give people the ability to refuse the blood of the vaccinated?
I guess that’s one way to thin the gene pool. Theirs, not those of us who get flu & COVID shots.
“we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.” – President Donald Trump
8 thoughts on “Looney anti-vaxxer bill submitted to qualify vaccinated/unvaccinated blood transfusions”
Seriously getting sick of the leadership allowing this crap to metastasize in the party. This nonsense has a decent shot of clearing a chamber.
You realize who is in leadership, right?
Is it to the point where those of us who have been vaccinated will not be allowed in the state capitol anymore?
What a bunch of knuckleheads in Pierre now.
Start a new non-fringe political party and have #1 Vaccinations are mandatory as a measure to start weeding out the crazies.
If I should need blood, I would “prefer” a donor 1. have my blood type 2. be screened for diseases 3. be mRNA vax-free. I believe our blood supply should be labeled and vax-free blood should be given to those patients who themselves, their doctor, or their family request it. I am not against the natural vaccines. I do not trust mRNA and programming our cells.
You should look to christian healing and ivermectin.
I featured a nurse’s testimonial on the subject on my podcast.
I think the issue merits some more investigation.
I welcome that.
It’s essential to approach discussions regarding vaccines with respect and factual evidence. When those who oppose vaccines present scientifically-based arguments, we should certainly consider them. However, until that time comes, let’s focus on supporting reliable science that has shown the effectiveness and safety of vaccines. If there are deep concerns about vaccines, individuals might consider taking personal measures, such as preserving their own blood. Let’s refrain from pushing individual beliefs onto the wider community without scientific backing, and instead, foster an open dialogue grounded in credible research.