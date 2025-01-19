Looney anti-vaxxer bill submitted to qualify vaccinated/unvaccinated blood transfusions

It’s going to get worse before it gets better, isn’t it?

In the latest goofy measure coming from the 2024 South Dakota Legislature, State Representative Garcia of Watertown thinks that people should actually be able to tell doctors that they don’t want the blood of someone who’s been vaccinated during medical procedures.

And put forth her intention to make it the law of the land.

Representative Garcia wants to denote people who have received the Covid vaccine are somehow unclean and walking around like they have a blood transmissible ailment? And she wants to give people the ability to refuse the blood of the vaccinated?

I guess that’s one way to thin the gene pool. Theirs, not those of us who get flu & COVID shots.

“we have our freedoms and we have to live by that and I agree with that also. But it is a great vaccine. It is a safe vaccine and it is something that works.” – President Donald Trump