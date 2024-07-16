Luke Lindberg part of RNC panel with Gov. Joni Ernst, Senators Norm Coleman, Mitch McConnell

Looks like South Dakota’s Luke Lindberg is part of an impressive panel today in Milwaukee for the International Republican Institute during the Republican National Convention with Senators Joni Ernst, Norm Coleman, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, former SBA Administrator Linda McMahon, and other familiar names.

Nice to see South Dakota is at the table and it sounds like our state’s delegation has the opportunity to attend and listen in.

Find out more about the International Republican Institute here.