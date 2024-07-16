Leadership has consequences. It matters who’s in the White House. I’ve been a governor under both @realDonaldTrump and Biden. People ask me the biggest difference, I tell them President Trump honored the Constitution.
He LET ME DO MY JOB. pic.twitter.com/tqAoL4RKIq
— Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 16, 2024
7 thoughts on “Governor Noem speaks at Republican National Convention”
Except for those executive orders closing schools and telling old people to shelter in place.
Trump didnt do those things.
Trump added twice as much debt as Biden. Trump printed a trillion more dollars than Biden. Trump raised our taxes and gave the rich a windfall. It’s not going to be good for the working class when Ttump raises our taxes on day 1 with tariffs.
That’s weird because I’ve made less money under Biden yet have paid more in taxes.
You are still living under Trump’s tax code. Not only that, but Trump made the tax breaks for the wealthy permanent while the rest of ours expire. He was expecting a 2nd term and wanted to leave a turd sandwich for the likely Democrat incoming. Trump shifted more money to the wealthy from the bottom than any other modern president. Your taxes will go up under Trump, especially when federal funding is cut and rural welfare states like SD will look to localities to make up the shortfalls. Yay, more property tax and sales tax.
We were talking about this while enjoying famous “Main Street Omelettes” at Sammy’s and our unanimous vote was that both Noem plus Trump & Co. are toast and not the type of toast we had with our breakfast. The first night of watching that S***show in Milwaukee was enough.
No Trump isnt toast. He will win the election, the Democrats will lose their minds, break a lot of windows, and then the Koch brothers will make a killing selling overpriced plywood.
It’s a conspiracy!!!