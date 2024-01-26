Marty Jackley for Atty General 2024 Campaign Finance report: $88k raised, $31k spent, $398k cash on hand.

He’s not up for election for another 2 years, but former gubernatorial candidate and current Attorney General Marty Jackley has a healthy bank balance that he’s building in anticipation of another run for office.

Marty Jackley 2024 Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Starting the campaign period with $341,224.03, Attorney General Jackley raised an additional $88,345 against $31,516 spent, leaving him a bank balance of just under $400k at $398,052.68. No big surprises, but not a bad amount of seed money for the next race, either.