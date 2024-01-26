Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: See you soon, Stock Show!

See you soon, Stock Show!

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

This weekend marks the start of the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show. The Stock Show is one of my favorite events each year, giving me the opportunity to connect with producers from across our state and region. This year’s event runs from January 26 to February 3 and has events for everyone to enjoy like the rodeo, concerts, vendors and more.

As I walk around and talk with folks, they share the challenges they face and the opportunities they see as they provide food and goods for our nation. Supporting these producers has been a top priority for me since I took office. I want to ensure South Dakotans are heard and I want legislation to support their efforts, especially in the upcoming Farm Bill.

I’ve heard concerns from our farmers and ranchers about our adversaries like China buying up American farmland. As a member of the Ag Committee and the Select Committee on China, I’ve supported bills aimed at preventing the Chinese Communist Party from purchasing our valuable ag land. Our producers know the importance of our land better than anyone else. Protecting this land, our food supply, and our national security is crucial.

A couple months ago, I was honored to be presented with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Golden Plow Award. This award is only given to one House Republican each year and recognizes members who exemplify agricultural policy leadership. It is the highest honor AFBF bestows to sitting members of Congress. I am glad our team’s hard work delivers real results to agriculture, and we don’t plan on stopping.

I am proud to be a leader in agricultural policy, and I am proud to represent our ag producers across South Dakota. If you’re headed out to the Stock Show this weekend, be sure to say hi!



Johnson at the 2023 Stock Show