Maybe the pillow guy symposium wasn’t a good idea? Maybe?

Looks like Mike Lindell, the pillow guy is in the news again as people are deciding that he’s as popular as Bud Light about now.

The MyPillow CEO is auctioning off company equipment after major retailers such as Walmart dropped his products due to his wild election conspiracy theories. And.. He continues to stand by his debunked claims, insisting that machines were used to steal the election and filing an endless series of lawsuits, including one he claimed was “a class-action lawsuit against all machines.”

Read it all here

Maybe the pillow guy symposium wasn’t such a good idea?