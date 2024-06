I’m hearing an early report (nothing official yet) that Justin McNeal has failed in his petition signature collection once again, and did not get sufficient signatures to run, this time as an independent on the ballot.

2 different party campaigns attempted. 2 failures.

At this point, is he going to switch to Libertarian? He hasn’t done that one yet. Or maybe he can get with Terry LaFleur and revive the Constitution party?

You never know.