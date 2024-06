It sounds like convention chaos has already kicked off.

Brett Koenecke and Justin Bell explain to R. Shawn Tornow that “attorney” doesn’t have a U in it.

The word I am hearing is that infamous state legislator and awful person Phil Jensen will be challenging Watertown Mayor Reid Holien at the South Dakota Republican Party convention for the office of party national committeeman.

A Rapid City woman, Andrea Christianson, has supposedly also made an announcement for Public Utilities Commission, challenging sitting PUC Commissioner Kristi Fiegen.