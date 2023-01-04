Member of Congress taking oath on copy of Superman #1 Comic Book

From Twitter come reports that an incoming member of Congress is taking their oath of office on a comic book. Albeit, a fairly valuable one:

DEVELOPING: A member of the House of Representatives is taking their oath on a classic Superman comic book pic.twitter.com/MUJIv8VIlA — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) January 3, 2023

That’s probably a $150,000 or more book. Don’t know that I’d let staff anywhere near that.

(Update.. it’s Robert Garcia – D- CA). And that book is in amazing condition. And did I say $150+? I think I’m off by about a million. In this condition, probably $1.5 – 2 million. I’d be afraid to breathe on it.

Will be proudly sworn-in to Congress on the U.S. Constitution. Underneath the Constitution will be 3 items that mean a lot to me personally. A photo of my parents who I lost to covid, my citizenship certificate & an original Superman #1 from the @librarycongress. 🇺🇸😊 pic.twitter.com/YGW43OLsIp — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) January 3, 2023