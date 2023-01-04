Member of Congress taking oath on copy of Superman #1 Comic Book

From Twitter come reports that an incoming member of Congress is taking their oath of office on a comic book. Albeit, a fairly valuable one:

That’s probably a $150,000 or more book. Don’t know that I’d let staff anywhere near that.

(Update.. it’s Robert Garcia – D- CA). And that book is in amazing condition. And did I say $150+? I think I’m off by about a million. In this condition, probably $1.5 – 2 million. I’d be afraid to breathe on it.

