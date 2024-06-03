Minnehaha County Auditor scrambling to find poll workers night before election

From Facebook, it sounds as if the Minnehaha county auditor should have instituted the 6P program for election workers: Prior planning prevents **** poor performance:

The day before the election, and the Minnehaha County auditor does not have a sufficient number of poll workers?

I had heard about this being an issue about a week ago, when a candidate was talking to people who were poll workers over on the western side of Minnehaha county. These poll workers said they had not been contacted for training or anything, and were in fact, wondering why they hadn’t heard anything as they had done the work for years.

It sounds like the county auditor’s office dropped the ball, and we may be watching a slow moving disaster starting at 7 o’clock tomorrow night.

Will they know who their precinct people are before the Republican convention commences on Thursday?

They may still be counting on their fingers and toes at that point.