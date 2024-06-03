The Minnehaha County GOP took a few moments out of their day to swat at some of their elected officials who, like most Republican elected officials in the State and County, skipped the GOP event helmed by R. Shawn Tornow:
“..those of us working on the team at our GOP Office – along with what we trust the Minnehaha County Auditor and/or Minnehaha County Commissioners would have similarly encouraged if they would’ve been there on Saturday.. “
They can’t even get through a run-on sentence without attacking their own officeholders.
3 thoughts on “Minnehaha County GOP slaps at County Auditor, County Commissioners for not attending dinner”
Let us hope that the Insurgents are turned away, soundly defeated, in tomorrows election. It is an important election, for our Party and our State. Vote for a return to sanity.
Curious if the fire department was called for the dumpsterfire at the Dinner. Wrong logos and identification were on the event big screen.
Why didn’t he call out Vice-ChairJennifer Foss and State Committeeman Tom Pischke who also boycotted the event.