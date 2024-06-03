Minnehaha County GOP slaps at County Auditor, County Commissioners for not attending dinner

The Minnehaha County GOP took a few moments out of their day to swat at some of their elected officials who, like most Republican elected officials in the State and County, skipped the GOP event helmed by R. Shawn Tornow:

“..those of us working on the team at our GOP Office – along with what we trust the Minnehaha County Auditor and/or Minnehaha County Commissioners would have similarly encouraged if they would’ve been there on Saturday.. “

They can’t even get through a run-on sentence without attacking their own officeholders.