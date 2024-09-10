Minnehaha County Commissioner asks for Auditor Leah Anderson’s resignation after CIA claims; calls her “walking lawsuit”

From the Dakota Scout, Minnehaha County Commissioner Joe Kippley took County Auditor Leah Anderson to the woodshed for sowing distrust in her own elections. And making claims of CIA interference didn’t help her case any:

Kippley, who has been a frequent critic of Anderson and her distrust of the accuracy of electronic vote tabulators, asked her if she had regrets for sowing distrust about the 2020 election results.

“I feel completely vindicated calling that half-baked,” he said.

Headline from goofy internet show Auditor was interviewing with

After issuing the June press release, Anderson went on to do online interviews with people who then said that she couldn’t rule out CIA interference in Minnehaha County’s 2020 election results, Kippley said. He called the people spreading those theories “useful idiots,” a term Soviet-era communists used for people who unknowingly spread Marxist propaganda.

“You have no credibility, and I, as one commissioner, ask you to resign,” he said.

and..

At the end of the meeting, Kippley took another shot at Anderson, saying she had burned her credibility and predicting she would generate lawsuits against the county. He called on the commission to create a contingency fund to defend potential litigation.

“Basically, this auditor is a walking lawsuit,” he said.