Thoughts about the debate last night?

Anyone want to sound off about the debate last night? I’m almost afraid to ask.
I found myself noping out of it part way through, and turning the channel. It didn’t instill a lot of hope for the future if this is the best we have to offer. It was just a lot of ..noise. It was about eating pets and deflecting or just outright ignoring many of the questions that were actually asked.
I don’t trust Kamala when it comes to her campaign promises. And I gave up trying to get a coherent point from Trump. Instead of the drubbing he gave Biden in the last one, he seemed all over the place.
What was your takeaway?
I’d say not much real good or bad as it pertains to Kamala. Trump definitely leaned more towards the bad. Repeating the lies about the pets being eaten just proves their gullible. When asked if he had a plan, “I have concepts of a plan” will go down in history as one of the dumbest debate responses of all time. And don’t forget all those illegal immigrants who are being put in prison and forced to become transgender. All Trump has is fear. Oh and tariffs are taxes. You aren’t putting 20% tariffs in place without raising prices on consumers. I don’t look forward to 75% of our ag products going unsold while farmers committ suicide at record rates again. His tariffs paired with the tax breaks caused much of the inflation we saw early in the Biden presidency. He added more debt and printed more money than Biden. Biden doubled down on the printing of cash but at least it went to infrastructure and not wealthy stock buyback. This is why manufacturing is booming today and our delegation get to have photo ops outside of Biden public works projects.
It must be nice to live in such a fantasy world as you do.
About as comprehensive of a rebuttal as I can expect from the gullible cultists who fear their shadows.
Trump and GOP got diced and sliced last night. Looks like 8 more years of Demos in the White House.
We need to collectively flush Trump and MAGA down the toilet and rebuild in a positive way. It is unfortunate for those who fell for his lies that were also fueled by grifters pushing unfounded conspiracies such as election fraud that are wrecking havoc nationally and the state.
After the election Post-Trump with the help of fire departments we can put out those dumpsterfires out and bury them in toxic waste dumps.
How about his comments on Ashley Babbit being murdered by an “out of control police officer”?
She was forcing herself through a broken window of the last line of defense before the mob reached our elected officials and was killed. Any homeowner protecting their property would do the same if an invader was threatening harm and crawling through a window while breaking and entering.
Trump is a clown show.
The fact that Trump went into the Spin Room post debate says everything. All of the momentum is with Harris.
Don’t forget the abortions after birth….lol. He can’t be trusted on abortion and refused to answer if he would veto a nationwide abortion ban.
Ladies will decide this election and based on their registration numbers, it doesn’t look good for Trump.
If Trump loses his marbles during a debate with a Black woman, how can we expect him to fare in a showdown with foreign adversaries?
Questions he refused to answer:
1. Will you veto a national abortion ban, as already promised by JD Vance?
2. Did you recently admit that you lost the 2020 election?
3.Do you want Ukraine to win the war against the Russian invasion?
4. Do you have the plan to replace Obamacare that you have promised us for the past nine years?
None of these are hard questions, yet they are all critically important questions. Clear answers would have been extremely helpful for us voters as the election draws near.
Not to mention his ace in the hole surprise attack about the fully debunked Haitians eating pets in Ohio story. By the time he pulled that one out of his bag he appeared apoplectic, desperate and deranged. Do you really want to give him the nuclear codes again? Really??
At his insistence and to his own detriment, he was given more talk time than Harris during the debate. This morning on Fox News he is insulting Fox News Hosts. When you insult the news hosts of the channel that was forced to pay a $787.5 million settlement for spreading your election lies, you have become desperate indeed.
I certainly don’t expect y’all to vote for Harris, even though the list of “lifelong Republicans” that are going to do just that is already long and getting longer every day. Harris was composed, eloquent, concise, optimistic, and most important of all — presidential.
He is one of the most powerful men on earth and he is so infuriatingly petty and schoolchild with his insults. If he could shut his mouth and stop taking the bait, Harris might be forced into meaningful responses. But he cant because he is such an insecure manchild. He lost and it is his fault.
Vote Harris, contribute heavily to the GOP Senatorial Committee. 52 GOP senators stops the progressive left and dumps Loser in Chief 2.0 Don’t forget we’re in this mess because Trump cost us the Senate and turned the House into chaos. Senator Thune has shown us the way with the huge check he wrote this week.
Agree with everything you said except for the “Vote Harris”. But that doesn’t mean that you have to hold your nose and vote for the former President. Just leave it blank if you are in SD.
Harris doesn’t have good answers for the economy, immigration, or her many flip-flops. So she just changes the subject. She was well coached.
The moderators were clearly biased. They didn’t press Harris on any of her wild ideas, lack of policy proposals, refusal to talk to the press, or why she has flip-flopped on so many issues since her presidential run a few years ago.
Trump was undisciplined and unfortunately reminded people of the chaos he often brings. He is better on so many issues, but his narcissism gets in the way of having a real debate on those issues. He is easily baited into talking about crowd sizes and all the world leaders who like him, for instance.
The moderators only addressed blatant lies and that was all spewed by Trump. They even gave Trump more time and continually let him interrupt and speak. They were not biased at all except for allowing Trump’s tantrums to take over. Harris has more policy while Trump has “concepts”….haha. What wild ideas? Like deporting 11 million people or suggesting people are eating cats and dogs?
The Trump cult is going to be over after this election.
wild ideas = open borders, gun confiscation, gender surgery for illegal immigrants and prisoners, 70% tax rates
Or are those flip-flops? Or both…
The problem is she will do say and do whatever to get elected. in 2019, she showed was uber liberal. Now she wants us to believe she is moderate.
I watched the debate. I don’t think any minds have changed.
I found my mind wandering to what might be on the agendas at the next county commission and city council meetings.
Put those thoughts to rest, Everything will be ok. Does that work for you brother?
I thought it was awful. Awfully boring.
Polling shows the biggest issues for the public are immigration and the economy.
Not abortion, or climate change, or January 6, or the last election, but immigration and the economy.
Trump isnt focused on what matters to people, and Harris doesn’t want to talk about what matters, because the Biden administration has made both of the issues worse.
This. You nailed it.
Biden pulled us out of the Trump slide. Anyone who thinks trumps economic policy is good is not acknowledging reality. Trump spent more. Trump created more debt. Trump raised taxes on the middle class. Trump is the main reason why inflation started. Trump would cause economic hardship and inflation on day one and economists agree his plan is worse.
Immigration is only an issue to the racists who believe they are eating dogs and cats. Fear fear fear! It’s all they know. Crime is st an all time low and immigrants commit crimes at a far lower rate than Americans. Trump and his cultists just need to fear a boogeyman.
The first few minutes were pretty even. She seemed a little nervous. He stared straight ahead. Then she pulled out a nose ring, shoved it up his nostrils and led him around for eighty minutes.
And she was the adult in the room
I watched a few minutes then changed the channel to something a little more realistic — Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.
Seems like the majority of the posts by Anonymous this morning are coming from the same person. All a few minutes apart in a steady pattern pushing generally the same theme.
Another conspiracy? It is getting old. Time to put Trump and the John Birchers behind us. Look ahead my friend.