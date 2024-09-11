Thoughts about the debate last night?

Anyone want to sound off about the debate last night? I’m almost afraid to ask.

I found myself noping out of it part way through, and turning the channel. It didn’t instill a lot of hope for the future if this is the best we have to offer. It was just a lot of ..noise. It was about eating pets and deflecting or just outright ignoring many of the questions that were actually asked.

I don’t trust Kamala when it comes to her campaign promises. And I gave up trying to get a coherent point from Trump. Instead of the drubbing he gave Biden in the last one, he seemed all over the place.

What was your takeaway?