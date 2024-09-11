Thune: Harris Can Reverse Her Positions, But Not Her Record

“Suffice it to say that after the past four years, no one has to wonder what Democrat governance would look like. And I hope our country – and American families – will be spared another four years of it.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor to contrast Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent policy flip-flops with the Biden-Harris administration’s record of high prices, open borders, and weakness on the global stage. Thune noted that the American people need look no further than the last four years to see what Democrat governance would look like for the next four.