South Dakota Federation of Republican Women hosting candidate Meet & Greet – Sept. 26. in Rapid City

No ridiculous $250 a head dinners here, as South Dakota Republican Women are doing it up right as they feature Republican candidates in a couple of weeks!

The South Dakota Federation of Republican Women are hosting a Candidate Meet and Greet on Thursday, Sept 26 in the Hotel Alex Johnson ballroom, with light appetizers and live music (harpist who will play background music.)

Public Utilities Commission candidate Kristie Fiegen is giving brief remarks at the end, and it’s open to all Republicans and free to attend! (Although, I’m sure they’re always happy to take donations)

Put it on your calendar!