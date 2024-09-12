Attorney General Jackley Interprets South Dakota Constitution Requires Ballot Measure Sponsors to be SD Citizens

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that, in an answer to a question from the Secretary of State, that he interprets the State Constitution requires a sponsor of an initiated ballot measure to be a citizen of South Dakota.

In his letter to the Secretary of State, Attorney General Jackley recognized there is no explicit statue requiring a sponsor of an initiated measure to be a citizen of South Dakota. However, the South Dakota Constitution provides that a sponsor of a measure must be reserved to the “people.”

“My interpretation is that in 1889 our founding fathers were referring to ‘people’ in our Constitution as citizens of the State of South Dakota,” wrote the Attorney General.

