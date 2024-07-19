Minnehaha GOP roiled by event sponsor comments about Trump.

Looks like the Minnehaha GOP is getting along as well as ever, as GOP Activist and Minnehaha County Precinct Committeewoman Shamra Johnson is letting the Minnehaha GOP Vice-Chair Jennifer Foss have it with both barrels because she allowed Democrats to sponsor their Lincoln Day Dinner:

What brought this on? Allegedly, an owner of one of the businesses had a ‘not cool’ comment on social media with regards to the recent assassination attempt against former President Trump.

Minnehaha County Republicans, get your popcorn ready..