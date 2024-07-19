Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Protecting Americans

Protecting Americans

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

July 19, 2024

BIG News

The assassination attempt on President Trump was unacceptable. The events of Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania are a tragic picture of our current political climate and we all must agree to turn the temperature down. While the violent rhetoric in politics may have contributed to the assassination attempt, the Secret Service failed to uphold its duty that day.

I’ve been on briefings with House Republicans, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI officials as we try to understand how this plot unfolded and how this security gap occurred. The House Committees on Oversight, Homeland Security, and the Judiciary have all scheduled hearings next week to hear from Secret Service Director Cheatle, Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, and FBI Director Wray on the security protocols during the rally. I urge these officials to show up at these hearings, to testify, and answer questions. This shooting should never have happened, and it certainly should not happen again.

I extend my condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore who lost his life on Saturday, and I am grateful for the work of first responders and Secret Service officers who ran into the gunfire to protect Trump and others in the crowd.

BIG Idea

Aerostar makes radar and stratospheric balloon systems (think about that Chinese spy balloon we saw across America, but Aerostar won’t spy on you). Their manufacturing facility in Sioux Falls will help build platforms used by NASA, Google, and the U.S. Department of Defense. I joined the ribbon cutting for this new facility that will achieve dynamic missions from communications, data relay, surveillance, intelligence, and more.

Johnson at the Aerostar Facility Ribbon Cutting

BIG Update

President Biden is pushing more progressive policies to reform the Supreme Court. It’s unfortunate the Court continues to be a tool for political maneuvering. We must protect the integrity of the Court.

I introduced legislation to prevent liberal proposals to expand the Court by keeping the Supreme Court at nine Justices. Packing the Supreme Court would turn the Court into a political football that changes with every presidential administration. This would be detrimental to our government. My legislation has nearly 150 cosponsors, and I hope the House considers my legislation soon to protect the Court.

###