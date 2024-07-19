Things from twitter we didn’t need to read about..
He’s wearing boat shoes and white dockers and is ~maybe~ 24 and she’s wearing an American flag in her 40s.
The heart wants what it wants!
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) July 19, 2024
Things from twitter we didn’t need to read about..
He’s wearing boat shoes and white dockers and is ~maybe~ 24 and she’s wearing an American flag in her 40s.
The heart wants what it wants!
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) July 19, 2024
One thought on “What happens in Milwaukee, Stays in Milwaukee..”
If the kid had pivoted to lambasting the green new deal and carbon pipelines he would have had a chance of closing.