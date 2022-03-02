Minnesota writer criticizes Kristi Noem for having a campaign manager from Virginia. That’s not really South Dakota nice.

Headline this morning:

As Kristi Noem touts South Dakota values across the US, out-of-staters run her political team



Noem’s spokesman, Ian Fury , arrived in Pierre in 2020 after working for Ohio congressman Jim Jordan in Washington, D.C. Communications director Jordan Overturf arrived from Texas in 2021. Campaign director Joe Desilets has run campaigns in Virginia. And Noem’s interim chief of staff, Mark Miller , is a New Jersey native who worked at a California libertarian think-tank before landing in the Rushmore State.

And..

“These people wanted to come here and be a part of South Dakota,” said Noem. “I’m thrilled. I have more people who work for me who grew up here. But I don’t think in South Dakota we’ve ever prioritized people over another based on where they were born.”

Read that here.

But also make sure you read the bio of the writer at the Capitol doing yet another hit piece on Governor Noem:

A native of Wells and Kiester, Minn., Vondracek went west for college in 2003, attending the University of South Dakota on a scholarship named for Al Neuharth, the founder of USA Today. After picking up a B.A. in Journalism in Vermillion and writing for the student newspaper, The Volante, Vondracek stayed for his M.A. in English literature. He taught college English in Rochester and Winona, Minn., between 2009 and 2015, and eventually received his MFA in Creative Nonfiction from Hamline University in St. Paul.

So.. it’s bad for Republicans from other states who want to come to South Dakota to live and work.. but ok for Reporters who write hit pieces?

And I say that being born in New Jersey and brought to SD as a 6 year old by my native New Yorker father and my Iowa mother.



I think Minnesotan Christopher Vondracek might want to quit pretending to be a South Dakota nativist, and recognize the state for being the Great American Melting pot that it is.

Otherwise, it’s not really South Dakota nice.