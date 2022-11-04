The Mitchell Daily Republic has more on the Joel Koskan story, having obtained the probable cause statement before it was sealed via an order of the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.
And if you thought the story couldn’t get worse, you’d be wrong.
A woman told investigators that, from age 14 through 19, Koskan was constantly monitoring her via surveillance cameras and GPS and would “require” the girl to engage in sexual activity with him.
The investigation was spurred May 6, 2022, when a retired DCI agent contacted county and state investigators seeking assistance in a sexual assault investigation involving a 19-year-old woman who is related to Koskan. According to the retired agent, the woman disclosed that Koskan had been “raping her since she was a young child.”
and..
“You promised you’d never do this,” Koskan texted. “I’m begging you, you don’t want to do this.”
and..
In a Thursday email to Forum News Service, South Dakota GOP Chairman Dan Lederman focused on the severity of the allegations, adding that the party is against all forms of child abuse.
“The allegation against Joel Koskan is very serious, and the South Dakota Republican Party unequivocally opposes child abuse in all forms,” Lederman said. “The South Dakota Republican Party trusts the justice system to work through the allegation.”
I’m sure there will be more coming on this..
13 thoughts on “Mitchell Daily Republic: Senate Candidate accused of molesting family member from age 14-19”
Sounds like a death penalty case to me
Tragic if truth….what a development in the week before an election
he took down his website already. https://www.joelkoskan.com/.
Not a good week for Republican candidates in deep red states. Arizona just had a GOP candidate arrested for masturbating outside a preschool.
Thank God the AG’s office and DCI got cleaned up by Vargo. Praying we have new people in place that know what they are doing. This doesn’t sound good.
Yeah…seems like in the past …arrests were not made or inductmebrs rejeased until sdter the elections to not interfere
Bosworth was not arrested until after the election.
Poor judgment
He is accused of sexually molesting his child. What is wrong with you?
Seriously, that is laughable. Nothing to clean up, Ravnsborg did all that after Marty left.
You talk about cleaning up, the funny part about Vargo is he only got appointed as a payback from Noem for attacking Ravnsborg. That doesn’t sound unethical at all.
SD GOP needs to step in and end this race. Not doing so would be vile.
Ya ya, we get it.
Everything that you are against is VILE.
Comment below meant for you.
Ok I’ll admit it, I’m against child rape.
Wait, are you arguing that child molestation is not vile? If not, why make this statement?