Mitchell Republican Lincoln Day Dinner charging $50 a head to hear from Chris Karr?

From Facebook comes some advertising from the Davison County Republicans that I was not expecting this Friday night:

The Davison County GOP is having their upcoming Lincoln Day Dinner.. in September… featuring their keynote speaker, State Representative Chris Karr from Sioux Falls.. touting him as the person “who passed the largest tax cut in state history.” Ooookay. Because there was no one else involved with that? Like other legislators? The Governor?

Was there no one available from Brookings to speak that they had to go to Sioux Falls?

You know, if only there was a statewide elected official from around Mitchell. But that might mean supporting someone who actually lives in the community…