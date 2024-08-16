SOS Monae Johnson declares on her campaign website that she’s against online voter registration.. after she signed a state contract to provide for it.

Here’s an interesting anecdote that came my way today.

On her campaign website – which was recently redone – Secretary of State Monae Johnson has expressly declared that “I am against voter fraud, online voting and online voter registration.” (You can read that under Meet Monae):

While the Secretary of State claims to be AGAINST ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION, there is an interesting contract that she signed in her role as Secretary of State that seems to be contrary to that stated position. A $4.5 million dollar contract.

Contract between SDSOS and KNOWINK by Pat Powers on Scribd

Go ahead and read it yourself, but the latest contract between the Secretary of State and election vendor KNOWINK seems to have been written with specific provisions with regards to online voter registration.

If Secretary of State Johnson is going to sign a contract for online voter registration, she probably shouldn’t declare on her revamped website that she’s against online voter registration less than 60 days later.

Just a thought.