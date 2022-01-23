More new Candidates popping up while I was out.

A few new candidates popped up this last week, and I’m sure we’re going to be adding a number more in the morning. But, until we see those filings..

In District 2, Republican Jeff Shawd entered the ever-growing primary for State House, bringing that number up to 4 running for 2 seats. Nice guy, VP of Mid States Audio. Former association with Oath Keepers (which ended in 2016) might be troublesome. He’s currently associated with the Prairie Patriots group.

In District 7, Republican Mellissa Heermann announced she is running for District 7 House, bringing that race up to 3 people (Rep. Tim Reed & Matt Doyle) Heerman is coming off of the School Board to run, and she’s been the mayor of Estelline, so she’s not unfamiliar to campaigning.

In District 14, Republican Gina Schiferl filed a statement of organization to run against Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt and Senator Mike Rounds staffer Tyler Tordsen. I don’t think this will end well for Schiferl, but it’s a free country.

In District 17, Republican Chris Kassin filed a statement of organization to run for the open House seat. He and previously announced Bill Shorma will be the people to beat in this race. Kassin is VP for External Relations at the USD Foundation, and a former Assistant Coach for men’s basketball for USD.

In District 29, Senator Gary Cammack filed petitions for the House, after term limits took him out of the Senate.

In District 30, Pat Baumann filed a statement of organization, and announced he’s a candidate for a growing District 30 House field with Trish Ladner, Lisa Gennaro, Dennis Krull, and whoever else might be running for the two House seats in that District.

Have I missed anyone since last Monday?

Stay tuned for more, because it’s already crazy with primary elections.