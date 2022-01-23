Haugaard campaign person gets his only chance to see the inside of the Governor’s residence.

So, gubernatorial challenger Steve Haugaard has gone ANOTHER week without any attempt at earned media/press releases (40 days and counting, since December 15).

Which I have to say doesn’t surprise me. Because, his campaign seems to be making a number of basic mistakes.

For example, Representative Haugaard shows up at the county Republican meeting here in Brookings a week ago, with his people, and sits at a table with 20-30 County Republicans. He has a big stack of his campaign material in front of him.

Except.. he never distributed it. He didn’t hand any out to the group. It sat there in front of him the entire meeting, and it remained with him as people departed.

I guess it was our job to tackle him to find out more?

It’s was kind of interesting that the same ‘campaign person’ who was with him in Brookings – Dennis Fusaro – was also with him at the Capitol a few days ago for “Republican Day at the Capitol.” Which brings up another mildly humorous tale.

Anyway, so the State Republican Party has GOP Day at the Capitol last Friday, which includes tours of the Governor’s residence for College Republicans, Republican Central Committee members, etc.

But apparently, as I’m told from attendees, they also had Haugaard’s paid employee/consultant/whatever tagging along and in the pictures from the GOP group (He’s the guy with the ankle cart):

And you know, that’s probably a good thing he tagged along.

Because this was probably the only chance for Haugaard’s campaign guy to ever see the inside of the Governor’s residence.

At least, given Steve’s performance at campaigning.