District 3 adding another competitor to House Race, creating a 4-candidate primary.

District 3 could have an entirely new team representing it in the State House after November. Because a 4th Republican has now joined the House race:

Andrew Miller, currently a member of the Aberdeen School Board, is joining incumbent State Rep’s Carl Perry and Kaleb Weis, along with new candidate Rick Rylance in a now 4-way primary for the two seats in the State House for District 3.

No Democrats have announced for the contest at this time.