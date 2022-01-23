District 3 could have an entirely new team representing it in the State House after November. Because a 4th Republican has now joined the House race:
Andrew Miller, currently a member of the Aberdeen School Board, is joining incumbent State Rep’s Carl Perry and Kaleb Weis, along with new candidate Rick Rylance in a now 4-way primary for the two seats in the State House for District 3.
No Democrats have announced for the contest at this time.
4 thoughts on “District 3 adding another competitor to House Race, creating a 4-candidate primary.”
Pat, do you want me to start contacting Noem and the rest about advertising on your site?
I will call into Greg and let everyone know what you are doing.
Am I supposed to know what you’re talking about, or is your furnace malfunctioning, and you need to get outside for some oxygen?
Representative Carl Perry is the District 3
Incumbent; Representative Kaleb Weis is the Iincumbent from District 2 and redistricting puts him in District 3 to serve constituents!
Smart money is on Hot Carl. Get on the train!