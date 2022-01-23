Rounds Receives A+ Rating for Pro-Life Voting Record

WASHINGTON—U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today made the following statement after receiving an “A +” rating from the Susan B. Anthony List for his strong legislative record supporting pro-life measures:

“All human life is a gift from God. I’ve worked with my colleagues in the Senate on numerous bills to limit abortions and protect innocent lives, both the very young and the very old. While there is still more work to be done, I thank the Susan B. Anthony List for their continued advocacy on this important issue.”

The Susan B. Anthony List National Pro-Life Scorecard can be found HERE.

