Senator John Thune just got a nice pre-primary confidence builder. Because Morning Consult has identified him as the most popular US Senator in the country. And Senator Mike Rounds is close behind at #4:
Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) is America’s most popular senator; Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is the most unpopular.
WOW. At the top of approval charts, and with the least unapproving. That’s not bad. And according to the charts, Senator Mike Rounds is closely behind, by 1%.
5 thoughts on “Morning Consult: Senator John Thune most popular US Senator in United States.”
he’s a good man, I’m glad he’s representing South Dakota
I am a proud Trump supporter, and Thune does not represent me. He might be likable, but he definitely does not support many South Dakotans.
Trump is a pathological liar.
The fact that you can’t separate Trump policies from Trump the person is the problem. Thune supported all Trump polices except for Trump’s unconstitutional attempt to overturn the election results. He just doesn’t kiss the ring. Supporting Thune AND Trump is easy to do.
That’s the problem the kids at Primary Thune facebook page have. They’re having a meltdown, threatening Thune, calling him names, all while trying to scrounge up 20 bucks here and there for a couple Whalen billboards.
Wish there was video of Whalen at Brown County LDD. He was a mess. Had a fit about all the attendees wearing Thune stickers and talked his usual jibberish. Was an embarrassment.
Whalen and Mowry combined won’t hit 30 percent.
I don’t always agree with Sen. Thune, but I have never had a doubt that he has South Dakota’s best interests at heart.