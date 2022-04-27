Release: South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Welcomes Support from South Dakota Synod, ELCA 

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare Welcomes Support from South Dakota Synod, ELCA

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, a broad coalition of patient advocates, nurses, healthcare providers, farmers, faith leaders, educators, and more, announced today that they received the endorsement of the South Dakota Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), a community of 200 churches across South Dakota with more than 96,000 baptized members.

“Our synod is ready to support Medicaid expansion in South Dakota,” stated Bishop Hagmaier. “By action of the 2021 South Dakota Synod Assembly, a majority of lay and clergy voting members adopted a resolution to support expanding healthcare coverage for vulnerable communities. As disciples of Jesus, we are called to follow his teachings to care for the poor, heal the sick, and stand with marginalized communities. We hope others will follow and support this effort.”

Zach Marcus, Campaign Manager for South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, said of the endorsement from the Synod, “We are grateful for the support of the South Dakota Synod for our efforts. Together we will remind South Dakotans that there are numerous reasons: fiscal, spiritual, individual, to support Medicaid expansion. We will bring hundreds of millions of our dollars back home, and make more than 40,000 of our friends and neighbors newly eligible for affordable health care. ”

South Dakotans Decide Healthcare has been endorsed by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, AARP South Dakota, South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Nurses Association, South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations, South Dakota Education Association, South Dakota Farmers Union, Community Healthcare Association of the Dakotas, Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board, Avera Health, Monument Health, Sanford Health, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, South Dakota Faith in Public Life, and more. It is one of the broadest coalitions to ever launch a ballot measure campaign in the state’s history.

