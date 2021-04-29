From the Duluth News, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell is apparently going to make it MyCornPalace for a day, as he launches his new social media platform:
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he’ll launch his new social media site and podcast platform, dubbed Frank, at a rally at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D., on May 10.
Lindell made the announcement Wednesday, April 28, on the podcast “Bannon’s War Room” hosted by Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to President Donald Trump.
“That’s going to be the grand, grand opening to the world,” Lindell said. “I just want to get the awareness of the Frank speech, for our free speech to get out there so they can’t suppress us anymore.”
Asked by Bannon why he picked the Corn Palace, a corn-coated tourist attraction and event facility in the town of about 16,000, Lindell said he had been there before, was “very familiar” with South Dakota and was a big supporter of Kristi Noem, the state’s Republican governor, and her pandemic decision to reject any statewide mask mandates or shutdowns.
“I love what the governor, Kristi Noem, has done there,” he said.
20 thoughts on “MyPillow founder to kick off new social media platform at Corn Palace event”
Lindell is flat-out nuts.
Any proof you’d like to offer or is your statement simply because he is a conservative Christian?
When OANN starts trying to shut you up because your insane claims about Dominion are going to get them sued, you might reassess your beliefs. The fact he follows Jesus is completely irrelevant to whether or not he is nuts. Nice attempt at deflection, though.
They are not insane claims. He has a TCP visualization of Dominion machines talking to servers overseas that are verifiable by NSA Internet logging databases. The military knows everything .. do you think Trump declared Martial Law (sp?) and there is a period of waiting for all the really terrible “Americans” to wander into a kill zone?
None of that is true. You see how I can reject claims that have no evidence provided without any evidence of my own? You are terrible at this, John.
I watched Mike’s absolute proof video with a grain of salt, knowing he’s not a journalist, but wants to do the right thing. Anybody who understands technology recognizes that the animations at the end represent these things:
1 – timing of requests and responses over the Internet
2 – destination of requests and responses over the Internet
3 – origins of requests and responses over the Internet
4 – Internet is always spelled with a big “I”
Were the logs fabricated?
The NSA knows.
Waving your hands and saying that someone is terrible at something nebulous (“this”) doesn’t do much to advance the ball of understanding.
Watch Mike’s video and you’ll see the animations I’m talking about, if you haven’t already.
Are you an Internet expert? If so, correct me! Please!
This animation would have been aggregated from many TCP packet inspections. As I understand it, they weren’t even encrypted, the MAC addresses of the access points and devices were identified.
The left thinks that the right can’t code.
Couldn’t be farther from the truth.
In fact, conservatives invented the equipment over which these crooks claim to be masters.
But they’re children.
Little script kiddies.
Win or lose, I am sad for people who steal elections.
Humanity deserves better!
Dear Anon,
In America,
? means uncertain let’s triangulate.
. means assertion.
! means conviction.
I have to ask this serious question .. if this was built on a CMS, will patriots’ information be safe?
Can the platform be installed on a Raspberry Pi?
😀
https://tech.slashdot.org/story/21/04/23/2159217/not-even-student-work-mypillow-ceos-social-media-site-botches-rollout
I’d like to go just to meet Mike and vet the technology for myself.
Sincerely,
John “King Turd of Internet Isht Mountain” Dale
Traditional anonymity won’t apply when planning attacks against our nation. The patriot act, which is now bi-partisan, has enabled the NSA to spy on American’s with no regard to the 4th amendment. They’ll be able to find the origin, and trace back other “evidence” to convict without relying on the NSA info. If you are planning to overthrow the government, Mike’s platform won’t be the answer. It may be just be easier to accept democracy.
What kind of strange conspiracy theory is this that taking legal civic action in what’s left of a free market is “overthrowing a government”. This is a most asinine statement. Thune, is that you? 😀
I am not a fan of CMS. I like to roll my own.
DB2DOM.COM
By the way, this is correct.
The NSA must have access to communications, but only with a targeted warrant to maintain moral high ground and earn/keep the responsibility.
It’s the Zuckerbergs of the world that don’t have any business parasitically suckubuss-ing our personal details to war against the culture.
INTEL, through NSL’s, has opened the flood gates of the long-war against the US. Luckily, some of us are sheep-dogging.
This stream of knowledge should help verify/disconfirm assumptions to the extent you’d like to do that.
Most people dismiss it and don’t listen.
The other 30,000 or so per month (lots of law enforcement, government, and INTEL whose jobs depend on being right) listen intently. We laugh. We love. We share our sorrow. It’s growing into a neat “little” family.
Hell, without the NSA tuning into my stuff, I don’t think we’d be nearly as popular. 😉
https://plainstribune.com/podcast/?service=podcast.PodCastDetail&streamId=15bb1664c63e6dd46ad5a6d91dc2f06e
Noem needs to run away from this nutbag as far and as fast as possible. There’s plenty of political grist coming from the White House to act on, beating the dead horses clowns like this guy keeping dragging out won’t advance her agenda.
I think Mike’s a good man.
Let’s go meet him in person.
Wear your mask if you want to remain anonymous.
John
Lindell’s unhinged rankings and assertions are 100% per on brand for the current SD GOP. Noem and Lederman are either too spineless or too deluded to right the course.
The unwarranted incredulity of these Anonymous comments is palpable.
There’s no incredulity, just disappointment that someone who professes to be so smart is so dense and the SD GOP leadership kowtows to the basest impulses of the fringe. I suppose the only thing remotely surprising is that you haven’t been actively trying to recruit acolytes to populate some bunker you’ve dug, but maybe that part comes later.
My grandma used to say South Dakota was on welfare.
Noem is trying to get us off welfare, and that’s great, but it’s a bootstrap problem.
Need the economy working great first .. but also have to address the people who intentionally put people on welfare (yes, this is a thing, and it’s a root cause of the problem that a rich “conservative” can say he’s “conservative” but his income depends on thousands of people on welfare).
Mr. Dale, why did you not announce your own social platform at the Corn Palace before this gnarly pillow man did so?
Mr. Grudz I think the honorable, strong, and beautiful Tara Volesky has put a super super double dog curse on corn .. but not on peanuts. When your peanut palace comes online, I would like to do a deep packet inspection of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich with whole milk (I like to live dangerously). That is all.
The Conspiracy Show with Richard Syrett may be broadcasting live from the Corn Palace in Mitchell featuring a local delegation of South Dakotans who are regular guests on the show covering Mike Lindell’s announcement.