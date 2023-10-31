NDGOP Press Release on Roetman resignation after a week on the job

@SoDakCampaigns

When you resign from being the Executive Director of the North Dakota Republican Party after a week on the job, the press release tends to be a bit short and sweet:

 

3 thoughts on “NDGOP Press Release on Roetman resignation after a week on the job”

  3. “Hey Bro, you are the best ever. iTS been a great three days. But…please leave, now.”

    NDGOP, do you not have GOOGLE?

