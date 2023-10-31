Well that was quick. Former Minnehaha Co GOP Chair Dave Roetman out as NDGOP Executive Director after tweet suggesting black woman “go back to wakanda” and other offensive posts discovered.

North Dakota GOP Executive Director Dave Roetman might be “a man who stands behind his words,” but after serving in the position barely over a week, apparently the NDGOP isn’t interested in what he has to say after Rob Port with the InForum newspapers in North Dakota uncovered dozens and dozens of offensive twitter posts that disparaged women, and in one case suggested that a black person should “move to Wakanda,” the fictional home of Marvel Comics superhero Black Panther.”
According to a story posted this afternoon by the Dakota Scout:
North Dakota GOP Executive Director Dave Roetman resigned from the post Monday after social media posts characterized as sexist and disparaging to women resurfaced following his hiring earlier this month.
and..
“I believe that the best path forward for the NDGOP is for me to take a different path,” Roetman said in a statement following his resignation. “I wish them all the best.”
and..
Roetman, though, is not apologizing.
“I am a man who stands by his words,” Roetman told The Dakota Scout Monday.
Now former NDGOP Executive Director Roetman apparently hadn’t managed to get much past the weekend after the number and degree of his twitter activity had been reviewed by the newspaper, before the pressure was on to “take a different path.”
We’ll see if any upcoming South Dakota campaigns are more tolerant of the words he chooses to stand by.
Explain to me how this is offensive?
Then, how is it offensive enough to cancel him?
The derangement is more offensive to me .. if some language considered offensive without a discernible understandable standard (not constitutional for what that’s worth) at some point can be used against you .. nobody is safe, and hiring will be based on other things like skin color, familial association, or political beliefs.
Go back to Wakanda? That’s hilarious! It’s not even a real place! What does that even mean!
https://www.theroot.com/wakanda-mess-is-this-teacher-believes-wakanda-is-a-rea-1826681861
mr. dale does speak rightly on this point, that wakanda as portrayed in the marvel “black panther” movies, is in fact fictional. and the ‘offending’ meme is also a fictional moment, actor powers boothe in some western from the 70s, i forget which one, telling someone who threatens to leave, to go ahead and leave.
now, the hundreds of pics / comments listed, the comment about a coin between the knees to presumably prevent sex, that’s a different kettle of fish. very problematic to have on social media when you seek a position of respect and leadership. i hear that even mike johnson deleted all of his bible-conservatism blogs and podcasts. care must be taken.
Oh no…. Does that mean he’s coming back to SD?
Sorry, YR ladies. Your reprieve is over. 🙁
