New item for my collection – Watertown for State Capital Ribbon

Super excited to find this ribbon, and managed to acquire it by trading a couple of other ribbons I was not attached to. And today this new item for my collection arrived, a Watertown for State Capital Ribbon. I believe this is from the first – the 1889 Temporary Capital fight – where Watertown placed third after Pierre and Huron. Watertown was in the 1890 Capital fight, but only briefly.

And here it is with my other “non-Pierre” contenders:

If anyone ever comes across a South Dakota Capital fight ribbon or similar item, drop me a note, as this is on my permanent want list.