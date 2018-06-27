New Video from the RNC – Unhinged

6 months ago Republicans outnumbered Democrats by 85,585 in South Dakota. Today, Republican voter registration outnumbers Democrats by 94,935. At this pace, the GOP could reach a 100K voter registration lead by October. Why is that? Because average South Dakotans see that many of the voices of the Democrat Party come off as unhinged. And they want no part of it.
And the Republican National Committee has documented the current culture war being waged in a new video.
Ted Nugent was investigated by the Secret Service after stating Obama would “either be dead or in jail by this time next year” back in 2012. Folks across the country staged fake lynchings, burning the president’s likeness in effigy. There is a wikipedia page devoted solely to assassination attempts and threats (and these are only the ones that are known to the public): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_threats_against_Barack_Obama
Sure it is super cool to stroke that warm fuzzy primal feeling inside by watching an edited video with creepy music making the opposite side look bad, but stop for a moment to think critically about the lasting damage this type of behavior has by fueling a fire.
Sad times for our country and this isn’t helping. Evidence that things will get worse before they improve just so you can look at a Youtube video, think “Yep, I’ve got it all figured out!” and click share. Warm fuzzies for all of you!
Give me a break Platonic! “Folks across the country staged fake lynchings, burning the president’s likeness in effigy.” WHAT FOLKS? Who? What are their names?
What you purposefully fail to acknowledge is that the people in this video are known, powerful, prestigious people. You must dwell under a rock to be unaware of the actual threat most conservatives are now living under because the democratic party has lost its collective mind. I personally have been attacked by the loony left due to the fact that I’m not on the dem plantation.
Please advise the number of times you witnessed anyone hanging from a tree via a Republican activist during Obama’s time in office. Then please list the number of times Republicans have been shot, physically assaulted, or kicked out of public events/places. Most of us cannot even wear our MAGA gear without the concern of retribution. That is wholly unacceptable!!
There are NO warm fuzzies on this side of the computer screen this crap is not a joke. These people of power put out the call for rioting and taking down of officials and the brainwashed loons on the left actually it carry out.
Tamera, please check out Southside’s comment below. Thanks!
Did it mention the crazy Democrat that shot a sitting representative at a friendly baseball game?
Sore losers, can’t deal with reality; unhinged is the correct term.
Both extremes are to blame and many are just pouring more gas on the fire with some profiting off of it from within and our enemies abroad are sitting back and enjoying it.
That Ohio guy who literally killed a protestor with his car in Charlottesville was just convicted of federal hate crimes. Again, super cool that name-calling is your thing, that’s fine, I guess. But if you let it get out of hand, which is happening right now, discourse ends. There won’t be losers and winners if we carry on like this.
Not a Republican but don’t let facts stop you. Why not blame Republicans for crushing the Tienanmen Square uprising? Oh wait, that was the communists. Remember when George Bush led the confederacy? oh wait, that was Democrat Jefferson Davis. Was Ronald Reagan president for the Trail or Tears or was it Democrat Andrew Jackson? Did Republicans put Japanese Americans in camps during WW2 or was it FDR? Republicans are NOT blameless & there’s plenty of bad conduct to go around, but nothing under Obama matches today’s antifa violence.
Tammi Enalls makes a damn good point. If you can’t admit it, you’re either ignorant or insincere.
Plato advocated the “Noble Lie.” Guess that’s why you’re ‘platonic’
Woah there, I am more than willing to admit that political violence and calls to it – no matter who perpetrates it – are very bad things. In fact, that was the main gist of my first comment. This video, however, does nothing to state what you just said: “Republicans are NOT blameless & there’s plenty of bad conduct to go around”
Let’s just use that as our starting point of agreement. Yes, there is plenty of bad conduct to go around. Yes, neither Democrats nor Republicans are blameless. Despite your historical inaccuracies of equating 19th century Democrats and Mao’s China with the current party, Democrats are far from blameless as well.
But you must agree, at some level, that this video – rather than inviting a conversation about what we can all do to get ourselves out of this hole – stokes the flames. This video doesn’t want to start a conversation, it wants to rile feathers, it wants to get people heated and angry, it wants to dig the battle lines that much deeper. It wants you to believe that somehow, what is happening right now with antifa and Kathy Griffith, is the WORST THING to ever happen to America ever. It wants you to be scared. It wants us all to be scared! And failing to realize that could lead to chilling results.
THAT is a bad thing. That is a very bad thing. It is a bad thing when Democrats do it, which they most certainly have! It is a bad thing when Republicans do it. It is a bad thing because we begin to see one another as irredeemable enemies rather than fellow Americans. And, in that sense, we are in a pretty tough spot right now. But thanks for engaging. Hope to talk more about it with you.
“Despite your historical inaccuracies of equating 19th century Democrats and Mao’s China with the current party, Democrats are far from blameless as well”
The crucial point, one on which we seem to agree, is that America’s unhinged radicals should back away from the ledge. U.S. citizens have the right to vocalize dissent. Nevertheless, violence (and threats of violence) against fellow Americans and our elected leaders should be roundly condemned by all sides. No one needs a reprise of domestic terrorists bombing the University of Wisconsin as the weather underground did in 1970. And we damn sure don’t need another Oklahoma City. Any man threatening to lynch President Obama is a sick, despicable person who deserves public censure. Likewise, so-called liberals tweeting proposals to physically assault the first lady and/or jail the president’s children need to sit down and shut up.
By the way, just for the record, FDR = which century?
Apologies, the 19th Century remark was directed towards Jackson and Davis. Yes, FDR is far more a standard-bearer of modern Dems and the internment of the Japanese was a terrible thing, an example of Dems share of blame. Jackson and Davis would likely not be considered Democrats by today’s metrics, though, and holding them up as examples of current Democratic wrongdoing is misleading.
Couldn’t agree more with the rest of your statement, though, which thankfully is now being understood as my point. These comments are not to say that one side is bad and the other is good, but rather that by expressing that stance through mediums like this video are wildly counterproductive. Why? Because this video doesn’t make that clear. This video would lead one to believe that one side is bad and the other is standing against their badness despite the fact that condemnations routinely come from that side as well. THAT is the issue because rather than calling out an unhinged fringe, we instead find ourselves casting too wide of a net. This occurs on both sides and, as Kurt notes below, it largely has to do with our readiness to speak in the polarizing terms of hatred and harm.
Forty four percent of Americans polled think we’re close to another civil war. That’s dangerous. It’s in the national interest to avoid mass bloodshed. It would be superb if Trump, Obama, Bush, and Clinton gave a joint press conference denouncing zealots who advocate violence against elected officials. Each leader would identify by name 2-3 major celebrities who’ve made stupid, incendiary remarks (obviously not a complete list) and the entire group would condemn & repudiate them all. Call it a good start.
Um, charged I believe. Not convicted. As I recall, the whole affair had something to do with a protest against taking down Confederate statues. There were white supremacists there. There were also counter protestors. I do not recall exactly what happened, but I believe there was violence on both sides.
Oh! My mistake, yes he was charged today for killing one of the counter protesters. Thanks for the catch.
Platonic,
This “well what about” has to stop. Right now, right here, you have people on the left calling for physical harm to people associated with the President or his supporters. A Republican Congressman was shot and nearly killed.
Any Republican who calls for harm of another will get my strongest admonishment. If they are elected, they will get my call to resign. What admonishment have you heard on the left for these people? Ever?
Hey buddy. Me again. Actually both Schumer and Pelosi (both drive me bonkers) did come out and reject what she said. Could have been stronger in my opinion, but they did it.
Both sides need to knock this stuff off. Equally. The rhetoric of hatred and harm is in no way a single party issue.
From 2012…
“The Republican ticket has embraced a new small-business hero. On Wednesday, the owner of a bakery who last week turned away Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. introduced Representative Paul D. Ryan at a rally in this city where President Obama uttered his “You didn’t build that” remark.
Chris McMurray, the owner of Crumb and Get It Cookie Company with his wife, told a crowd at another small business, a hardware store, “We are gathered here today to send a message to the Obama-Biden team that we did build it.’’”
From 2007,
“”Ted Nugent — the proud gun-owner, poorly coiffed Michigander, and washed-up rocker — has said some silly and offensive things in the past, and not just while performing “Cat Scratch Fever.” In 2007, he said the following during a concert: “Obama, he’s a piece of shit. I told him to suck on my machine gun. Hey Hillary [Clinton], you might want to ride one of these into the sunset, you worthless bitch.””
From 2016,
“The University of Wisconsin at Madison continues to face criticism this week after two fans at Saturday’s football game wore costumes and a noose to depict Donald Trump lynching President Obama.”
Finally, cant post links here, but just go to youtube and search the title of the video mentioned below…
” there is currently a 54-minute video on YouTube entitled Nationwide Burning of Effigies and Images of President Hussein Obama, published by a group called Stand Up America Now.
The video opens with two effigies of Obama hanging from nooses with a fake gravestone in the background that reads “OBAMA DEAD,” as well as a church and an upside-down flag.
Following presentations from multiple speakers at the event, the video concludes with a white man in sunglasses using a propane torch to light the Obama effigies on fire, prompting a round of applause and cheers from the crowd.
Sasha Obama was 11-years-old when this display was published.”
It was awful, horrible, and wrong then, and is awful, horrible, and wrong now.
To stick your head in the sand and say you had no part in it is exactly the attitude that got us here, regardless of the side you’re on.
Keep it up Democrats, keep it up. Regular hard working people are watching and taking notes.
Anytime your party loses an election cue up the social justice mob, violence and destruction. I can’t remember the last time businesses were torched when a Republican won, can you? Of course using liberal logic he is to blame because Trump won the election, go figure.
Has Micheal Clark resigned yet?
Chief Justice Kennedy is retiring July 31st. Heads exploding.
Very interesting
Cue the riots. More liberal tolerance will be on display, mark my words.
A writer for Comedy Central said he wished Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy was dead after Kennedy announced his intention to retire, giving President Donald Trump another court pick.
“I wish this Kennedy had been shot,” Curtis Cooke wrote on Twitter in response to news of Kennedy’s retirement.
Same stuff, different day.
How come the SD GOP did not file more candidates for the SD Legislature than the Democrats then….? If there are so fewer Democrats than Republicans in this state, that is?
Quantity does not equal quality. Lets see how many remain after the withdrawal deadline.
Kurt,
You are correct. And, I appreciate Schumer’s comments which were clear. Pelosi’s were equivocating and endorsing the idea it will stop if we all stop or its kinda deserved. No, in the year after a Member of Congress was shot for his views and days after two public servants were harassed and expelled from public accommodations, Maxine said keep doing it. It needs to be clearer repudiated in the right here and now. No looking back. Just repudiate it.
On a side note and to your point it is a both party problem, all 189 Democrats and 112 Republicans just opposed the President and the compromise immigration bill that dealt with the current border crisis, long-term border security with a wall and other means, reform of legal immigration to be better conformed to today’s economic realities and allow greater temporary crossings, and a path to citizenship to some Dreamers.
When we can’t do this, we will do nothing. Its a crying shame. I don’t want to hear anything from Democrats on this issue if they don’t go ballistic on this. And, I don’t want to hear from Republicans who use loyalty to Trump as a litmus test. They both are liars.
Southside and Platonic:
Who in this chat has suggested lynching Obama was acceptable? NO ONE stop acting holier than thou you are not. Your comments are inappropriate.
This is a post regarding the unacceptable behavior of the loony left. As American citizens you should have condemned their behavior instead you argue on behalf of Obama…this only shows your true colors and that you approve of the current behavior levied against a duly elected President of United States of America. That is absolutely pathetic.
Ummm…I think their point is there is plenty of looney on both sides of the aisle and their point is 100% accurate.
We can do better.
Pat, Kathy Griffen does not speak for the South Dakota Democratic party. You know this. Every political realist should know this.
Democrats, Liberals & so called Republicans (RHINOS) RNC still got nuttin on being a TRUE CONSERVATIVE like Senator Stace Nelson. So there!
Mike,
No Republican elected leaders hang with Nazis or members of the KKK but we always called to repudiate them. The people in the video all hang with Democrat leaders and give Dems tons of money. You own them (I mean they own you) unless you repudiate them and send them back their money.