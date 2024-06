From the mailbox, one of our observant correspondents points out that a couple of the members of the hard right who are running on being constitutional conservatives might be more believable if they spelled it correctly in their mailers.

from D7’s Jeff Struwe..

From D19’s Steven Mettler..

Consi-tutional sounds like someone is slurring an expression of freedom, not declaring it.

Not that spelling it correctly was going to get either elected.