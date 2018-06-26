Noem Applauds SCOTUS Decision Protecting Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers’ First Amendment Rights

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today applauded a U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the First Amendment rights of pro-life pregnancy centers. The case, National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) v. Becerra, came after California attempted to force pro-life pregnancy centers to post a notice that the state provides free or low-cost abortions as well as a phone number to access those abortions. Earlier this year, Noem formally petitioned the Court on behalf of the pro-life pregnancy centers through an amicus brief.

“No law should force a person or organization to deny their deeply held religious convictions,” said Noem. “The Supreme Court’s conclusion reinforces the First Amendment rights to which every American is entitled, and in doing so, better enables pro-life pregnancy centers to provide straightforward, life-affirming care to women.”

