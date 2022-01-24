Noem Campaign announces “Courage Under Fire”award for Gov. Noem

From the Noem for Governor campaign (you know, the one that actually sends out press releases and informational items):

Dear Fellow American,

BIG News!

Governor Noem received Safari Club International’s “Courage Under Fire” Award at their 50th Annual Convention on January 20th in Las Vegas.

Governor Noem, the number one defender of the 2nd Amendment in the country , is recognized as a leader in promoting hunting, public access and conservation. “Less COVID, More Hunting” is her famed slogan as she leads our state in conservation heritage and against government overreach.

In her State of the State address, Governor Noem proposed the elimination of all fees for concealed carry permits. South Dakota will also pay the cost for the federal background check. Under her proposal it won’t cost a penny to exercise 2nd Amendment rights in South Dakota.

In announcing the award, Safari International CEO W. Laird Hamberlin said, “No Governor has fought more to protect our hunting traditions, and we cannot wait to recognize Governor Noem as we celebrate SCI’s 50 Years Of Freedom.”

Congratulations Governor Noem!

READ THE FULL RELEASE HERE: