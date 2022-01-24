Monae Johnson appears to be running for Sec of State on “Election Integrity” platform

A few weeks back I had pointed out that former Secretary of State employee Monae Johnson had filed paperwork to start a committee to run against current Secretary of State Steve Barnett.

Not much information was out there at the time, but in the past week or so, a placeholder image has been put up on a website which speaks volumes about her campaign platform:

At least from the image, it appears that Johnson is running on the issue of “election integrity.” Which is an issue we’ve heard much about in the last year. The bigger question is how this challenger for the office will be defining it?

Will it take on a benign form, such as voter ID? Or will we be going full pillow guy goofy, as some candidates are?

I guess we’ll find out.