Monae Johnson files committee to run for Secretary of State

Monae Johnson of Rapid City has worked for the South Dakota Secretary of State on and off over the years, and apparently today she filed paperwork to form a campaign committee to run that constitutional office herself.

Currently held by incumbent Steve Barnett, this represents another challenge to an incumbent Constitutional Officeholder, and one that wasn’t expected. Steve has managed the office during his tenure without controversy, and has generally had high marks for his handling of what turned out to be an unusual 2020 election cycle where we were challenged by the circumstances of COVID.

Stay tuned. I’m sure there will be more to come on this.