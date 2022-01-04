This one is hot off the press this afternoon, as Rick Rylance of Aberdeen, former Executive VP of Dacotah Bank has filed paperwork to form a Campaign Committee for a run for District 3 House.
Rylance, a registered Republican, would potentially be in a 3-way primary race against current Representatives Drew Dennert and Carl Perry for the two House seats if they file as expected to run for another term.
We’ll continue to monitor candidate filings as they continue coming in for what’s already shaping up to be a very active primary campaign season.
Stay tuned for more.
7 thoughts on “Rick Rylance, Former Executive VP of Dacotah Bank, files for District 3 House”
What district is Kaleb Weis in going forward?
His own.
Rick would be a great recruit in Rapid City. He will have a hard time in Aberdeen. Caleb should do what is best for the people of Aberdeen and not run.
Better yet Kaleb should just resign. District 3 needs a good house cleaning of all seats. Aberdeen/Brown County has a rich history on both sides of the aisle of having great legislators who were aggressive advocates for the region and state. Those past legislators were about results and action. Not showing up to Northern games with their legislative shirts on for photo ops and wasting time passing fringe extremist bills that simply pander and waste opportunities.
No one beats Hot Carl! There’s a train moving ahead with this guy, get on board!
If by “train” you mean “RV” and “moving ahead” you mean “vacationing down south” then yes; that will be an accurate statement. Dennert will obviously win, Rylance 2nd, bye Carl and Kaleb
Rylance is a solid candidate. Great background and a all around decent person.