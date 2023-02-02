Now, I heard an interesting rumor today. Rounds considering a return to Governor’s office?

I heard an interesting rumor today.

There’s a lot of chatter in politics about what’s going to happen in the next election.. or farther beyond.

For the races that are up in 2024, let’s not kid ourselves. It’s as off as an off-year comes. There will be a Public Utilities Commission race, which we anticipate will be helmed by PUC Commissioner Kristie Fiegen. Congressman Dusty Johnson will be up again, and maybe Democrats will finally run a candidate. Or maybe not. More likely he may be challenged from the hard-right, again. And they’ll fare poorly, again. While consultants suck up al their cash. Again.

I’ve always said 2026 will be the “big one.” Arguably the one that will be re-writing the state’s political map, with the Constitutional Offices mostly all fielding new candidates. And at the very top of the ticket for the big three (US Senate, Congress, and Governor) I have always thought that we will likely be looking at a huge change point. It will be a generational change for all of South Dakota politics.

Governor Kristi Noem will be termed out (unless she’s no longer Governor, and has been tapped for something greater). Mike Rounds’ US Senate Seat will be up, and we don’t know if he will run again. And many believe that 2026 will be the year that there are better than even odds that Congressman Dusty Johnson might just take the leap and run to become South Dakota’s next Governor.

But… wait a minute. There’s another rumor that’s been bubbling around the Capitol this week.

There a rumor out there saying that there’s a possibility that current US Senator Mike Rounds might be looking at the race like a modern day Bill Janklow, and coming back to run for Governor again in 2026 when Kristi Noem is termed out. That’s interesting to say the least. The announcements for 2026 will start coming as soon as November or December 2024. 21 months away.

If he was to do it, Rounds running for Governor again would bring with it a number of challenges that he didn’t face before.

His base of support would be shared with that of Congressman Dusty Johnson. Which could be further complicated from a challenge from the far-right that may emerge in this current and turbulent chapter within the SDGOP.

If the rumor has a ring of truth to it, if he ran, Rounds would be running to be the oldest Governor in South Dakota State History, clocking in at 72 years old, five years older than South Dakota’s current oldest Governor, Walter Dale Miller, when Walt took office. In a 2026 GOP Gubernatorial primary, Rounds would most likely be running against Dusty Johnson who would turn 50 on the tail end of the campaign, about the middle of the pack for our Governors when it comes to age at Inaugural, (Between Vessey and Gubbrud).

We’ve got 21 months to countdown until people are going to get serious about who will run for Governor. But if Rounds gets in the race, it will be an unexpected wrinkle that will cause people to rework predictions and the calculus of the race.