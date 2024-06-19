Oh look, Minnehaha County Auditor still doing goofy things.

Minnehaha County’s “Leah Anderson show” had another wacky episode yesterday. Unfortunately, it’s not a sitcom, but is an ongoing, live performance by the Auditor of South Dakota’s largest county:

While she described them broadly to the commission, mostly focusing on what she says is a discrepancy between vote totals shown in the official vote count compared to the audit logs, Anderson has made it clear in multiple interviews that she believes Minnehaha County’s votes in the 2020 election could have been altered by an algorithm intended to harm Republicans’ chances in elections around the country.

and..

Commissioner Joe Kippley, who has been critical of Anderson’s actions in the past, was not as approving. He said if Anderson’s goal was to increase faith in elections, it was “irresponsible” of her to put out “half-baked information” that she herself seemed to be saying was only partial without checking physical records.

Kippley pointed to the budget meeting the commission would be having later that day, saying that it would not be acceptable to show half of a budget presentation, say that millions of dollars were missing and say with a “wink wink nod nod” that perhaps something untoward had happened. He added he did not consider a screenshot of a spreadsheet she had provided to be a “smoking gun.”

and..

Anderson has said she doesn’t completely understand the issues laid out by O’Donnell, but has signaled that she believes in the algorithm theory, telling conservative TV host Brannon Howse, “The other issue is what appears to be the same algorithm as the Mesa 3.”