Once more unto the breach! Primaried again!

Add another primary to the list. And it’s an important one. Because as of this afternoon, for the 5th(?) 6th(?) election in a row, I have once again been primaried for my precinct committeeman job.
I thought for a moment I was going to get off easy, but, apparently not. Probably need to dust off the old materials..
Now if I can only find a place for my 4×8.
Update..
I found the figures for the last few elections. It looks like I’ve got some work to do if I want to move some numbers.
|Election Year
|Powers
|Pesall
|2020
|220
|64%
|125
|36%
|2018
|219
|67%
|109
|33%
|2016
|163
|64%
|90
|36%
|2014
|141
|61%
|91
|39%
|2012
|48
|61%
|31
|39%
|2010
|160
|57%
|122
|43%
|AVG
|62%
|38%
I picked up a vote.. but my overall percentage is down.
After a high point in 2018, it looks like I’m slipping a bit to my 2016 vote totals. It must have been COVID keeping my voters home. (I wonder if they can do facebook geofencing down to a precinct level?)