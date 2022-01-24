Once more unto the breach! Primaried again!

Add another primary to the list. And it’s an important one. Because as of this afternoon, for the 5th(?) 6th(?) election in a row, I have once again been primaried for my precinct committeeman job.

I thought for a moment I was going to get off easy, but, apparently not. Probably need to dust off the old materials..

Now if I can only find a place for my 4×8.

Update..

I found the figures for the last few elections. It looks like I’ve got some work to do if I want to move some numbers.

Election Year Powers Pesall 2020 220 64% 125 36% 2018 219 67% 109 33% 2016 163 64% 90 36% 2014 141 61% 91 39% 2012 48 61% 31 39% 2010 160 57% 122 43% AVG 62% 38%

I picked up a vote.. but my overall percentage is down.

After a high point in 2018, it looks like I’m slipping a bit to my 2016 vote totals. It must have been COVID keeping my voters home. (I wonder if they can do facebook geofencing down to a precinct level?)