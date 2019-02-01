Paula Hawks not the only candidate for SDDP Chair who campaigns for Republicans. SDDP Chair Tornberg “Ann-dorsed” GOP opponent Bolin in 2012.

Remember last week when I asked if the Paula Hawks campaign strategy – if she is successfully able to run for SDDP chair – will be to run as a Republican again, as she did in 2012, where she was featuring herself running alongside a Republican Candidate in an attempt to appeal to voters:
I had someone point out to me that Hawks is not the only one running for SDDP Chair in March who uses this tactic.
Apparently, the current SDDP Chair Ann Tornberg was also big on pretending to be a Republican when she ran for office as well. And not only that, but Tornberg was all in for at least 1/2 of the GOP House ticket that year:
Looks like Bolin has done well for himself, despite Tornberg’s “Ann-dorsement.” Because as SDDP Chair, Tornberg’s efforts haven’t exactly done the Democrat Party any favors.
Some people get to wrapped up with party politics. I think issues are more important. Maybe that is a reason so many people are switching to Independent.
I respectfully disagree. Many of our local governments are non partisan in nature, yet, people are still not happy with their decisions, how they formulate public policy, and their overall transparency.
Our partisan systems are failing because they are failing to stand for anything, rather they inceasingly stand for special interests and money interests in particular; and to further destroy the regulatory qualities of a healthy two party system only invites overtime an oligarchic reality, which often is already present with our current local non-partisan governments and why people are still not happy with them.
We need a healthy two party system and not a graying, or merging, of the to major political parties. We need civilty and respect for each major political party, while still having honest differences. But when a candidate blurs that distinction, then they will destroy the civilty of debate through political co-opting and thus destroy the opportunity of choice for the voters overtime.
