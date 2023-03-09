People using GOP County organizations which seem to be trying to set themselves up as Republican “Shadow Party.”

Caught this today.

Apparently, there is a group of individuals in a few Republican County organizations who are less interested in advancing the GOP as a whole, and are more interested in using the Republican Party as their own personal soapbox without going through the GOP Executive Board or Central Committee:

A couple things stand out to me.There are no records filed with the Secretary of State to indicate that any such organization actually exists, except in their own minds.

When this statement is undersigned “Chair, Aurora County Republican Party” and “Chair, Fall River County Republican party,” or the various “Executive Boards,” don’t the people signing off on this have the courage of their convictions to put their names on the line?

It also seems as if they are intentionally using their positions to further an agenda which stands apart from the GOP as a whole. If that’s the case, why do they feel the need to use their titles within the Republican party, when they’re creating an organization which is separate from it?

Ultimately, the business of a political party is to unify your group and to get people elected.

This seems as if it’s the opposite.

People using GOP County organizations which seem to be trying to set themselves up as the Republican “Shadow Party.”

I’m sure that’s going to end well.